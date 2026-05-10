Don’t know much about history, do you Sandy?

Comrade Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Socialist of New York, seem intent on proving that those of us who consider her to be none too swift hit the nail on the head. After beclowning herself with a podcast rant to the effect that since it’s impossible to earn a billion dollars, America’s thousand-odd billionaires must be crooks, she doubled down with a claim even more ludicrous.

AOC has now declared that “The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time, and we are declaring independence from such an extreme marriage of wealth and the state.” This ringing proclamation of fake history came last Friday during a joint appearance with Democratic strategist David Axelrod at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

It’s a sad commentary on the decline of American education that a college graduate and member of Congress can say something that amazingly stupid—and receive a respectful hearing. For I have no doubt that AOC had many members of her audience nodding along with her. Of course the American Revolution was all about fighting billionaires and predatory capitalism—that’s what revolutions are for!

Never mind that no billionaires existed in either America or Britain circa 1776. Never mind that many of the men who made the Revolution and subsequently established the United States of America were among the wealthiest inhabitants of British North America. Never mind that the economic issues at stake had to do with the British government’s attempts to regulate economic development in the Thirteen Colonies and, by way of taxation, to make them share the burden of imperial defense. AOC has her narrative and how dare anybody point out that she has absolutely no idea what she’s talking about?

That AOC is both extremely clueless and extremely popular among her fellow progressives should surprise no one. Postmodern progressivism is properly understood, not as a political party, but as an ideology. A political party exists to represent particular policies and, relatedly, to service the various interest groups upon whom it depends for support. The Democratic Party from FDR to LBJ was just such an organization. But an ideology is a purveyor of myth—and that is the business of postmodern progressivism.

The myth of the billionaire is but one of the fairy tales thus produced. It has of course not the slightest basis in reality. As noted above, there are about a thousand American billionaires, and the idea that they constitute some kind of cabal, lurking behind the curtain, manipulating the levers of economic and political power, is patently absurd. One of these evil, sinister billionaires is Taylor Swift! Then there are the many myths associated with revolution and socialism. Progressives assert, for instance, that “real socialism” has never been tried: a claim that would have enraged V.I. Lenin and J.V. Stalin. Also popular at the moment is the progressive myth of Zionist evil, which is positively impudent in its reversal of reality.

No wonder, then, that intellectual lightweights like AOC, Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani, Nazi Tat Guy Maine Oysterman, and the idiot mayor of Seattle typify the postmodern progressive politician. Orthodoxy demands stupidity. And the virus of ideology that the comrades carry is contagious, as a glance at what passes for the mainstream Democratic Party reveals. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who (no doubt unintentionally) impersonates Patrick Batemen to perfection, is the frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. And cementing the Golden State’s well-earned reputation as the Land of Fruits, Nuts and Flakes is the parade of Democratic horribles lining up to replace him.

It must be said, however, that Comrade Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leads the progressive pack when it comes to knowing so many things that just aren’t true.

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