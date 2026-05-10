Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
7h

It never occurs to her that her chosen policies stifle incentive. Don't believe me! Ask people who emigrated to the USA from the former Soviet Union. Arrogantly, she assumes that any opposition to her preferred policies deserves to be swept aside. Arrogantly also, she assumes that she sees what others cannot see and she with her humanities background knows best.

I could go on, but I feel that I've made my point

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MAG's avatar
MAG
6h

It’s impossible to comprehend who is more mentally challenged, AOC or the imbeciles who listen and nod in affirmation.

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