They’re claiming victory—and they have a good case for that claim.

“It was worse than a crime. It was a blunder.” That was Talleyrand’s verdict on Napoleon’s decision to kidnap and judicially murder the Duke of Enghien, a prince of the royal house of Bourbon, in 1804.

You could say much the same of Donald J. Trump’s not-so-excellent Iranian adventure.

The blunder was not in the President’s decision to go to war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, an avowed enemy of America and one of the worst regimes in the world. The cause was just, and a reckoning with the Islamofascist goons in Tehran was long overdue. But Donald Trump was undone by his own inconstancy and hubris.

Banking on a short, splendid little war, Trump failed to explain his decision to the American people. Nor did he seek Congressional approval for his plan to bring the lightning to the ayatollahs. That, probably, would not have mattered if the war had indeed been short, sharp, and successful. But it was not—a fact that in and of itself implies no criticism of the President. He was surely advised that in war, things often don’t go according to plan. And this time they didn’t, though the joint US/Israeli air offensive wrought enormous to Iran’s military capabilities. After a month of unrelenting attack, the Islamic Republic’s air force, navy and air defenses were effectively destroyed, and its senior leadership had been obliterated.

That was the moment of balance. And that’s when Trump, with victory in sight, let it all slip away.

I noted above that the President had surely been advised of the uncertainties attendant on war with Iran. But though he heard, he seems not to have listened. A short, sharp, successful war became his idée fixe, and when it failed to materialize, he failed to do what a real leader does: adjust to the situation on the ground. Instead, he became preoccupied with inflation, the pump price of gasoline, and the dread prospect of “boots on the ground.” In short, Trump took counsel of his fears.

And the economic fallout from his war did become a problem for Trump—because, as noted above, he never asked for the support of the American people. He doesn’t do the televised Oval Office address; indeed, he seems resentful of the need to secure popular support for controversial policies. No bully pulpit is necessary for the Master of the Art of the Deal! So he believes—and how wrong he is.

The presence in theater of a Marine Expeditionary Unit and a brigade combat team of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division clearly indicates that the possibility of a second phase involving ground troops had been foreseen. But once Trump realized that further military action would be necessary to secure his original war aims—so loudly and repeatedly stated—he simply chickened out. And the President’s fears mobilized his hubris: He convinced himself that what he wasn’t willing to secure by force of arms could be written into a deal with the Islamic Republic.

In a textbook example of wishful thinking, Trump confidently proclaimed that the new leaders of the Islamic Republic were much more reasonable and moderate than those who’d been sent to paradise. And the new guys were desperate for a deal! There followed a ceasefire, which the Iranians repeatedly violated, punctuated by repeated presidential declarations that a deal was just around the corner. All this suited the Islamofascists in Tehran perfectly.

Trump’s Iranian interlocuters calculated that he was too fearful of the political and economic risks to resume serious military action. They were confident that the longer the ceasefire lasted, the more desperate Trump would become to extricate himself from his self-inflicted predicament. So they stalled, delayed, backtracked. And it must be said that their analysis of the situation proved accurate: The recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran is proof of that. For in it, the United States has yielded to Iran on every point at issue, either explicitly or by implication. That’s Trump’s present to America on its 250th birthday: a humiliating climbdown. Thanks a lot, Donald!

I was scathingly critical of Joe Biden’s 2021 Afghanistan skedaddle, a humiliating debacle that left a stain on the honor of the United States and marked the beginning of the end of his presidency. But Biden’s failure came at the end of a war of which America had already washed its hands: All he did was screw up the exit. What Trump has done is much, much worse. He started a war, promising the Iranian people that help was on the way, promising that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, promising that an end would be put to the Islamic Republic’s support of terrorism and its hegemonistic ambitions. When the going got rough, however, he shrugged, smirked and sneered, Never mind.

And probably there’s worse to come. Israel, which was not party to the negotiations and has not signed the MOU, will be nagged and yelled at to cease its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, lest the President’s new best friends in Tehran become annoyed. Our allies around the world have been given good reason to doubt that they can count on America in a crisis. China and Russia, having taken Trump’s measure, will no doubt recalculate how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of their hegemonistic ambitions. The President is soon to discover that far from reaching safe harbor, he has embarked on a sea of troubles. Alienating one’s friends while sucking up to one’s enemies is not a diplomatic strategy that Otto von Bismarck or Henry Kissinger would advise.

Trump and MAGA will, of course, rave and rant against anybody who points out the obvious: that when the crunch came, he showed the white feather. But after this, the GOP’s fear of Trump and MAGA is likely to undergo a metamorphosis: The party’s fear will be that sticking with an unhinged president and his unhinged base is a suicide pact. That won’t save the Republicans from the drubbing that lies in store for them in the upcoming midterm elections—but better late than never. Given the debased condition of the Democratic Party, a sane alternative to “democratic socialism” absolutely has to be reconstructed.

There will be plenty more to say about this sorry business as the many consequences it, all of them likely to be negative, play out in the days, weeks, and months ahead. But it can be said of Donald Trump’s not-so-excellent Iranian adventure that it marks the beginning of the end of his misbegotten presidency. And his replacement is likely to be a Democrat—a fearful prospect indeed.

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