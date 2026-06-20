Un-Woke in Indiana

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Juan Jose Gomez's avatar
Juan Jose Gomez
20h

My first comment here, though I've read most of your posts. What I find compelling about your writing is the clarity and honesty with which you lay out your views, and the way you stand your ground, resisting groupthink.

On the failed Iran war, I think you make the crucial point: it was a just war. One could have chosen not to start it, but the way it has been handled will be remembered as a major failure of the United States and of democracy. Thanks, Thomas!

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
21h

I am reminded of Churchill's comment to Chamberlain after Munich:

"You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and will have war."

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