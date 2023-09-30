Un-Woke in Indiana

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Rick Jones
Sep 30, 2023

Your problem, Thomas, is that you're trying to be rational. Facts and figures don't change minds . . . stories do. But the minds you're trying to change aren't going to change anyway. We just need to get on with it. I write to my two Senators and 1 representative each month to proclaim my support for Ukraine. I think that's the best we can do.

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KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )'s avatar
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
Sep 30, 2023

Borrowing from that comic strip character from long ago, Pogo: "I have seen the enemy, and he is us." It is as if the natcons live in a parallel universe. Either they do not really comprehend what is at stake in this Russian war of aggression. Or, they simply don't give a damn. No matter. They are on the wrong side of history; and definitely out of sync with that part of our world that is free and democratic. At least for now.

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