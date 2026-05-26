Colossus: The Forbin Project: The man and his machine master

The epidemic of handwringing over artificial intelligence technology has two variants. There is the fear, overblown but not entirely fanciful, that AI will destroy a lot of jobs. And then there is fear, verging on paranoia, that AI has the potential to become sentient, escaping from human control and replacing H. sapiens as the planet’s dominant species.

It’s no doubt true that AI is going to revolutionize economic life. But that’s in the nature of technological progress. When our prehistoric ancestors mastered fire, when they discovered toolmaking, when they began to domesticate animals, when they developed agriculture, their lives were disrupted. Much later, the Industrial Revolution utterly destroyed traditional ways of life that had endured for centuries, even millennia.

The enemies of progress affect to deplore the creative destruction attendant on scientific and technological progress. They do not, however, demand the reversal of the last technological revolution, i.e. the one that established their existing, quite comfortable, conditions of life. For all the blather about the evils of the Industrial Revolution’s “unfettered capitalism” and “satanic mills,” the fact remains that they put many ancient evils in humanity’s rearview mirror.

But AI touches a an exceptionally sensitive cultural nerve, raising the possibility that technologies capable of mimicking human behavior could pose an existential threat to humanity itself. And this lurking fear has long been a theme in literature and popular culture.

Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus appeared at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution: the overture, so to speak, to an apocalyptic symphony. On theater and television screens, HAL 9000, Colossus, the Terminator, the Cylons, have risen up against their human creators, with murderous intent. On the printed page, science fiction has made its contribution: Philip K. Dick’s “Second Variety,” Jack Williamson’s The Humanoids and “With Folded Hands…” and much else. Isaac Asimov’s robots, though not so malign, also achieved autonomy and undertook to direct the course of history in line with an elaboration of the First Law of Robotics.

A variation on this narrative is voluntary human delegation to machine intelligence, leading to disaster. In the novel Fail-Safe (1962) and the movie of the same name (1964), the failure of a single electronic component causes an attack order to be transmitted to a group of American bombers on airborne alert. Their target is Moscow, and unless they can somehow be recalled, catastrophe impends. How could such a thing happen? As explained by one of the movie’s characters, the system of nuclear weapons control has grown so sensitive and complex that the errors it generates might be too subtle to be detected. In short, humanity has outsmarted itself.

Level 7, (1959) a novel by the Polish-born American academic and writer Mordecai Roshwald, takes this idea even further. In his scenario, the human element in the control and employment of nuclear weapons has become all but redundant. The accidental release of a dozen ICBMs triggers an automated process of retaliation and counterretaliation that ends after three hours with complete global devastation. Officer X-127 of PBX (Push-Button X) Command, who fought the war at a console, touching a few buttons, is left wondering why his participation was necessary at all.

But perhaps the most imaginative, indeed provocative, exploration of the dangers of artificial intelligence was that presented in Olaf Stapledon’s Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future (1930). This future history of the human race, a landmark work of science fiction, covers two billion years and eighteen successive human species, we H. sapiens being the First Men. The concept of artificial intelligence appears during the period of the Third Men, whose most fully developed civilization and culture focus on the biological sciences. Their ability to manipulate living tissue leads them to create the Fourth Men: immobile great brains of immense intelligence that have to be maintained by artificial means.

The Fourth Men’s intellectual superiority reduces their creators to servitude, against which the Third Men eventually rebel. But the Great Brains triumph in the end, exterminating all but a handful of their predecessors, who are preserved for experimental purposes. Their victory is pyrrhic, however: The Fourth Men come to realize that their artificiality, with all other human impulses and emotions suppressed for the sake of intelligence, is a fatal flaw, and they resolve to create a fifth species in whom this defect would be corrected.

The idea that humanity might create its own destroyer is the larger theme which embodies fears specifically associated with artificial intelligence. Broadly speaking, this theme questions whether human beings, despite their inventive intelligence, possess the moral and emotional qualities necessary to make responsible use of the technologies they create. Without doubt, the great wars of the twentieth century, culminating in the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, lent urgency to this question. Fail-Safe is but one of many literary and cinematic depictions of nuclear war and its horrific consequences.

In his novel 2001: A Space Odessey, Arthur C. Clarke mused how technology had served humanity by arming it against all potential competitors:

Without those weapons, often though he had used them against himself, Man would never have conquered his world. Into them he had put his heart and soul, and for ages they had served him well. But now, as long as they existed, he was living on borrowed time.

So far at least, reality has not borne out these would-be prophetic warnings. Or perhaps that’s not quite correct. The numerous frightening depictions of nuclear war—On the Beach, Fail-Safe, The Day After, Dawn’s Early Light, etc., etc.—may well have played a part in the maintenance of the balance of terror. Nuclear war, however, is not just a speculative premise. The weapons and their means of delivery actually exist; that they might someday be used is certainly conceivable.

But an AI Armageddon? Surely that’s nothing more than a speculative premise. But who knows? Perhaps I ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill and think things over…

I honestly think you ought to take my advice, Thomas…

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