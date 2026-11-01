In my mind’s eye, contemporary American politics looks something like this.

The seriousness with which Democrats and progressives take their recently embraced signature issue, “affordability,” may be judged by the vile antisemitic campaign ad broadcast in Michigan in support of the odious Abdul El-Sayed, the party’s senatorial candidate. Hey there, Michiganders! Worried about the cost of eggs? Blame the Jews, who are stealing your money and spending it on bombs to kill little kids in Gaza! El-Sayed can’t bring himself full-throatily to denounce this prize specimen of bigotry and hate speech because it pretty much repeats what he’s been saying all along. So instead, he pitches hissy fits.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs stands $2.27, which hardly seems excessive. The average price of a pound of bacon is $6.76, but its per-pound discounted price can be as low as $3.99. A gallon of fresh whole milk goes for $4.11 on average. A one-pound loaf of white bread costs $1.86 on average. As is the case with Gaza genocide, those wicked Jews don’t actually seem to be very efficient when it comes to jacking up the price of American groceries.

Gas and diesel are expensive, of course. So is housing. So is a college education. So, for some people, his healthcare. It seems reasonable to ask what Democrats and progressives propose to do about all. But listen carefully and you’ll find that despite all the affordability shouting they haven’t really proposed any solutions. The reason they haven’t is because they have no earthly idea how to lower energy costs, or housing costs, or college costs, or healthcare costs.

Oh sure, the Dems and the DSA make a big deal of Medicare for All, which they claim will provide an infinity of healthcare services to every American, cost free. But that’s just magical thinking. Given the parlous state of the federal government’s finances, a program that would add untold trillions of $$$ to the national debt is a program that’ll never get off the launch pad. The claim that taxing selfish billionaires and greedy corporations will yield the money to finance Medicare for All is simply a lie. The truth is that every taxpayer would have to be squeezed hard—all for the sake of a ramshackle government-run healthcare system with an aggressively marketed assisted suicide option.

In short, Medicare for All is a bad, bad idea. But fortunately, a Democratic-controlled House and Senate in January 2027 doesn’t mean Medicare for All in 2028. In the extremely unlikely event that such a bill reaches his desk, the Ogre Trump would veto it, if only out of spite. So there’s no need to worry just yet. And that applies as well to any other crack-brained legislation that the Dems might send his way. Bipartisanship? That’s so fifteen minutes ago!

The Barnum and Bailey aspect of American politics, which was born with the republic, has now, so to speak, reached critical mass. The price of diesel’s too high? Either cut a phony deal with V. Putin or just ban fossil fuels! Groceries costing too much? Blame the Jews and create government-run supermarkets! Rents and mortgages too expensive? Institute rent control; defenestrate all landlords and bankers! America first? Tarriff the hell out of the rest of the world! Healthcare costs a problem? Assassinate a healthcare insurance company CEO or two!

In short, gimmickry accompanied by thuggery has replaced policy. The Age of the Carnival of Fools has arrived.

It would be an exaggeration to say that America has become ungovernable, but not a terribly gross exaggeration. The complexities of the nation’s economy, the diversity of its peoples and regions, the subtleties of its social arrangements and culture, pose enormous challenges to America’s political class—which simply lacks the education, experience, temperament and modesty to deal with them. Instead, we get hubris marching pari passu with ignorance—a sure recipe for disaster.

An example is Trump’s tariff fiasco. His policy, if such it can be called, flies in the face of economic history and common sense. Trump simply cannnot see that on the bottom line a tariff is a tax on the end user. Nor can he see that international trade is not a zero-sum game. He claims that other countries have been “ripping off” the United States with unfair trade practices. If this were so, one would expect the United States to be less well-off economically than, say, the countries of the European Union. In fact, the converse is the case. Countries that honor the principle of free trade always come out ahead in the long run.

As for the Democrats & etc., the alacrity with which they revved up a jihad against AI and data centers exhibits the same amalgam of hubris and ignorance. America is well placed to lead the world in the development and exploitation of artificial intelligence, so of course people like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kathy Hochel are working hard to mess things up. Littering the American landscape with unsightly windmill farms and solar panel fields is just fine with these people. But data centers? Not in America’s back yard! they text to one another, using data center-supported smartphones.

I’ve come around to the view that a comprehensive American smashup—political, economic, societal—is more or less inevitable. If, as seems possible, the 2026 midterm elections herald a Democratic/progressive ascendency, a revolution of sorts will follow. America, as noted above, is simply too vast in all its aspects to be squashed into some ideological template. The policies, if such they can be called, being advocated by the broad Left would subvert the country’s constitutional order and definitively shatter its increasingly fragile democratic consensus.

The Left has more or less openly proclaimed its intention to refashion government in such a way as to make its hold on power permanent. But its own actions in the Resistance era will serve as a blueprint for the counter-Resistance. If states and cities can proclaim themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, in open defiance of federal immigration law, what’s to stop other states and cities from proclaiming themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, in open defiance of federal gun control laws? What’s to stop them from ignoring the rulings of a politicized federal judiciary? It won’t necessarily be a violent revolution, but it will be the biggest, most dangerous national crisis since the Civil War.

I must admit that in a way, I wouldn’t mind seeing President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grapple with the complexities of that situation. In the meantime, it’ll be fun to watch the comrades as they struggle to get the price of a dozen eggs down from $2.27 to $2.25…

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