Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
5h

We have 435 congressional districts.

Plenty of opportunities for candidates to fine tune their pitches to appeal to voters.

But most candidates rely on "safe districts" and donor money. They don't have to serve the voters.

The system is grinding down.

No idea what will happen, but I am convinced that we oldsters will be the last generation to enjoy our Republic in its current form.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
6hEdited

America’s political class—which simply lacks the education, experience, temperament and modesty to deal with them?

I am not convinced that such is the case. Actually, I believe that I, ME, a lowly high school grad and college dropout, a blue collar tradesman, I believe that I could listen to nuanced entreaty for and against this or that proposal, and make a decently well informed decision. I suspect that what they lack is some other thing, or some other things.

Is there a commitment to integrity? Nope, that's not there!

Have they any real world experience akin too that of their constituents? Usually not!

You're right about modesty. Most of them think they're atop Olympus, able to see what you cannot.

I've noticed that Republicans are running a lot of ex-military. They're more likely to be "in touch" with the average Joe, or the average shmoe!

Maybe we'll make it through.

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