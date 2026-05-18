This was my Substack Note:

The Democrats’ reaction to the collapse of their redistributing ploy in Virginia reveals one thing with crystal clarity: For all their talk about “our democracy,” the rule of laws,” institutional norms,” etc., etc., the only thing they care about is rigging the system to give them permanent power. They lose the argument in the Virginia Supreme Court, and what’s their reaction? Demolish the Virginia Supreme Court! OK, comrades…

And this was the comeback from one of the comrades:

How can you be such a hypocrite?

And a second valiant defender of “our democracy” jumped in to buttress the original indictment:

Simply put: you’re ok with Republican redistricting and find nothing wrong with it. You’re ok with Democrat redistricting being struck down as illegal and “good for democracy.” Hence the hypocrite label. You are against Obama rallying for Democratic gerrymandering, calling him divisive and anti-freedom. You’re supportive of djt doing the same thing. Hence the hypocrite label. You spend all day pointing out the large and small sins of Liberals, from having affairs and cheating on taxes. You celebrate djt as a vestige of virtue and saving America. Hence the hypocrite label.

Perceptive readers will surely have noticed that in my Note I said nothing about Republicans, Trump, or red state redistricting. Merely, I stated an incontrovertible fact, accompanied by an opinion that I believe to be well supported by that fact.

So how does that make me a hypocrite?

Well, I can only surmise that my critic regards failure to condemn Republicans and Trump after criticizing the bad behavior of Democrats and progressives as evidence of hypocrisy. No doubt he thought this was devilishly clever of him, but let’s think a bit.

I cannot say that I’ve seen much evidence of balance on the side of the Substack Resistance. Joe Walsh, who has never had a single positive thing to say about Trump and the GOP and is pretty monomaniacal about it, has never had a negative thing to say about Democrats and progressives, unless to lament that they need to “fight fascism” and “defend democracy” with even more fervor. Nor have I noticed that Professor Heather Cox Richardson and her minions in the comments section spend much if any time on self-criticism. What a bunch of hypocrites! Right…?

My critic supports his charge of hypocrisy by claiming that I spend all my time bashing Democrats and progressives, while blithely ignoring the sins of the Right. Well, he might not have said such a thing if he’d taken the time to peruse my body of work here on Substack. Actually, I’ve never hesitated to criticize Trump and the Right when I thought that criticism was warranted: see, for instance, here, here, and here.

But accuracy and attention to detail are not, shall we say, included in my critic’s toolkit. He assigns to me statements that I’ve never made, e.g. “You are against Obama rallying for Democratic gerrymandering, calling him divisive and anti-freedom.” Well, no, I never wrote any such thing. In fact, I haven’t written an article setting forth my views on redistricting and gerrymandering. I will, however, note here that even before the current tit-for-tat, blue states like California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York were already gerrymandered to a considerable extent. As for Obama, I do in fact believe him to be divisive and anti-freedom, though I’ve never offered that opinion in the context of congressional redistricting and gerrymandering.

It’s just the same with every issue. For instance, if one comments on the fact that the Democratic Party is succumbing to antisemitism, the comrades yell: What about all those antisemites on the Right?! Well, what about them? Does the antisemitism of Rep. Thomas Massie, or Tucker Carlson, or Pat Buchanan excuse the antisemitism of Nazi Tat Guy Maine Oysterman, Hasan Piker, or Rep. Ilhan Omar? If that’s the claim, then so much for the Left’s pretense of intellectual and moral superiority.

I therefore dismiss this charge of hypocrisy with an indignant smile and the contempt it deserves. And I get it: As a father, I have experience with toddler behavior. The comrades didn’t get what they wanted in Virginia, so now they’re pitching a hissy fit.

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