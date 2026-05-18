Adventures in Hypocrisy
As with everything else that inconveniences them, progressives are redefining the term
The Democrats’ reaction to the collapse of their redistributing ploy in Virginia reveals one thing with crystal clarity: For all their talk about “our democracy,” the rule of laws,” institutional norms,” etc., etc., the only thing they care about is rigging the system to give them permanent power. They lose the argument in the Virginia Supreme Court, and what’s their reaction? Demolish the Virginia Supreme Court! OK, comrades…
And this was the comeback from one of the comrades:
How can you be such a hypocrite?
And a second valiant defender of “our democracy” jumped in to buttress the original indictment:
Simply put: you’re ok with Republican redistricting and find nothing wrong with it. You’re ok with Democrat redistricting being struck down as illegal and “good for democracy.” Hence the hypocrite label.
You are against Obama rallying for Democratic gerrymandering, calling him divisive and anti-freedom. You’re supportive of djt doing the same thing. Hence the hypocrite label.
You spend all day pointing out the large and small sins of Liberals, from having affairs and cheating on taxes. You celebrate djt as a vestige of virtue and saving America. Hence the hypocrite label.
Perceptive readers will surely have noticed that in my Note I said nothing about Republicans, Trump, or red state redistricting. Merely, I stated an incontrovertible fact, accompanied by an opinion that I believe to be well supported by that fact.
So how does that make me a hypocrite?
Well, I can only surmise that my critic regards failure to condemn Republicans and Trump after criticizing the bad behavior of Democrats and progressives as evidence of hypocrisy. No doubt he thought this was devilishly clever of him, but let’s think a bit.
I cannot say that I’ve seen much evidence of balance on the side of the Substack Resistance. Joe Walsh, who has never had a single positive thing to say about Trump and the GOP and is pretty monomaniacal about it, has never had a negative thing to say about Democrats and progressives, unless to lament that they need to “fight fascism” and “defend democracy” with even more fervor. Nor have I noticed that Professor Heather Cox Richardson and her minions in the comments section spend much if any time on self-criticism. What a bunch of hypocrites! Right…?
My critic supports his charge of hypocrisy by claiming that I spend all my time bashing Democrats and progressives, while blithely ignoring the sins of the Right. Well, he might not have said such a thing if he’d taken the time to peruse my body of work here on Substack. Actually, I’ve never hesitated to criticize Trump and the Right when I thought that criticism was warranted: see, for instance, here, here, and here.
But accuracy and attention to detail are not, shall we say, included in my critic’s toolkit. He assigns to me statements that I’ve never made, e.g. “You are against Obama rallying for Democratic gerrymandering, calling him divisive and anti-freedom.” Well, no, I never wrote any such thing. In fact, I haven’t written an article setting forth my views on redistricting and gerrymandering. I will, however, note here that even before the current tit-for-tat, blue states like California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York were already gerrymandered to a considerable extent. As for Obama, I do in fact believe him to be divisive and anti-freedom, though I’ve never offered that opinion in the context of congressional redistricting and gerrymandering.
It’s just the same with every issue. For instance, if one comments on the fact that the Democratic Party is succumbing to antisemitism, the comrades yell: What about all those antisemites on the Right?! Well, what about them? Does the antisemitism of Rep. Thomas Massie, or Tucker Carlson, or Pat Buchanan excuse the antisemitism of Nazi Tat Guy Maine Oysterman, Hasan Piker, or Rep. Ilhan Omar? If that’s the claim, then so much for the Left’s pretense of intellectual and moral superiority.
I therefore dismiss this charge of hypocrisy with an indignant smile and the contempt it deserves. And I get it: As a father, I have experience with toddler behavior. The comrades didn’t get what they wanted in Virginia, so now they’re pitching a hissy fit.
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I think you have been very measured and fair with your criticisms on all subjects. What liberals can’t seem to comprehend is that conservative thinking requires factual evidence.
I'm receiving impulses from the great beyond, signalling a red blow-out in the midterms. I read a blurb about the game plan currently being implemented by the chairman of the RNC. That plan is to prevent Dum-Cat cheating, come November. We are encouraged to think of it as an extension of the anti-cheating regime enacted in Nov. '24 by Lara Trump & Michael Whatley.
A detailed breakdown of democrat election cheating techniques that the Republican National Committee is trying to prevent
A detailed breakdown of democrat election cheating techniques that the Republican National Committee is trying to prevent
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman and Florida State Senator Joe Gruters has issued multiple statements alleging that Democrats are attempting to "rig" elections. Rather than pointing to a single coordinated "cheating" plot, his allegations focus heavily on legal challenges, mail-in voting practices, and the administration of voter rolls.
Noncitizen Voting and Voter Roll Maintenance
Preventing Safeguards: Gruters accused Democrats and left-wing groups of actively trying to block election security measures.
Voter Roll Exploitation: He stated that Democrats were specifically attempting to block the removal of self-identified noncitizens from state voter rolls.
Maryland and North Carolina Failures: Gruters sued state election officials, claiming that Democratic leadership or aligned election boards failed to enforce basic safeguards, leaving ineligible and deceased voters on the rolls.
Partisan Redistricting and "Rigging" Maps
Blatant Power Grabs: Following a Virginia Supreme Court victory over redistricting maps, Gruters stated, "Democrats just learned that when you try to rig elections, you lose".
Financial Disenfranchisement: He alleged that Virginia Democrats poured over $66 million into an effort to influence legislative control through gerrymandering.
Mail-In Ballots and Rules Alterations
Counting After Election Day: Gruters and the RNC fought mail-in ballot laws at the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging that counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day changes the rules and impacts public trust.
Exploitation of Mail Ballots: He previously pushed to cancel standing mail-in ballot requests, stating that mail-in systems gave Democrats a structural advantage heading into upcoming election cycles.
IF Gruters has everything covered, Dumbs are Toast!