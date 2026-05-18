Un-Woke in Indiana

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MAG
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I think you have been very measured and fair with your criticisms on all subjects. What liberals can’t seem to comprehend is that conservative thinking requires factual evidence.

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Ira's avatar
Ira
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I'm receiving impulses from the great beyond, signalling a red blow-out in the midterms. I read a blurb about the game plan currently being implemented by the chairman of the RNC. That plan is to prevent Dum-Cat cheating, come November. We are encouraged to think of it as an extension of the anti-cheating regime enacted in Nov. '24 by Lara Trump & Michael Whatley.

A detailed breakdown of democrat election cheating techniques that the Republican National Committee is trying to prevent

A detailed breakdown of democrat election cheating techniques that the Republican National Committee is trying to prevent

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman and Florida State Senator Joe Gruters has issued multiple statements alleging that Democrats are attempting to "rig" elections. Rather than pointing to a single coordinated "cheating" plot, his allegations focus heavily on legal challenges, mail-in voting practices, and the administration of voter rolls.

Noncitizen Voting and Voter Roll Maintenance

Preventing Safeguards: Gruters accused Democrats and left-wing groups of actively trying to block election security measures.

Voter Roll Exploitation: He stated that Democrats were specifically attempting to block the removal of self-identified noncitizens from state voter rolls.

Maryland and North Carolina Failures: Gruters sued state election officials, claiming that Democratic leadership or aligned election boards failed to enforce basic safeguards, leaving ineligible and deceased voters on the rolls.

Partisan Redistricting and "Rigging" Maps

Blatant Power Grabs: Following a Virginia Supreme Court victory over redistricting maps, Gruters stated, "Democrats just learned that when you try to rig elections, you lose".

Financial Disenfranchisement: He alleged that Virginia Democrats poured over $66 million into an effort to influence legislative control through gerrymandering.

Mail-In Ballots and Rules Alterations

Counting After Election Day: Gruters and the RNC fought mail-in ballot laws at the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging that counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day changes the rules and impacts public trust.

Exploitation of Mail Ballots: He previously pushed to cancel standing mail-in ballot requests, stating that mail-in systems gave Democrats a structural advantage heading into upcoming election cycles.

IF Gruters has everything covered, Dumbs are Toast!

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