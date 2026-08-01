Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
2d

Thomas, YOU, and Victor Davis Hanson are the two historians who I know of who have demonstrated an understanding, of contemporary anti-semitism, that penetrates the thin veneer of of liberal values that leftists deploy in their nauseating attempt to conceal the jew-hating viciousness that animates and drives them.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
2d

What has shocked me is the speed with which antisemitism has become normalized in society.

How does such an obvious evil become normalized?

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2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
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