Meet the Executive Director of the NIISG

Not long ago, after I posted a Substack Note pouring derision and scorn on the claim that Israel has been engaging in a campaign of genocide against the Palestinians, an attempt was made to school me on the subject. A Substack “anti-Zionist” snottily informed me that I must be ignorant of the work of hundreds of “genocide scholars” who have been refining the concept of genocide, replacing simplistic characterizations with models of great intellectual sophistication which do indeed prove that Isreal is committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Well.

It was to me a revelation that there exists a cadre of scholars, specializing in the study of genocide, whose work has established the truth of the charges levelled against Israel. I found myself asking: Who are these people? What qualifies them to determine the definition of genocide? Why should their conclusions be accepted as authoritative pronouncements? It was puzzling!

Upon examination, I discovered that “genocide studies” is one of those bogus products of the postmodern academy, akin to “whiteness studies” and similar malarky, its purpose being to conceal an ideological hit job behind a scholarly facade. The target is, of course, Israel; the essence of the hit job is to turn the great catastrophe of Jewish history, the Shoah, against the Jewish state and the Jewish people. They are to be condemned for the very thing they suffered.

This, of course, is a project evil in its intent, though farcical in its gross stupidity and transparent mendacity. But for those of us who stand for common sense and common decency, it does present an opportunity. If the intellectual gangsters who are working so hard to prop up this malign fairy tale can describe themselves as “genocide scholars”—well, that title is available for appropriation by just about anyone. For instance, why can’t I be a genocide scholar? After all, I possess a master’s degree in history. My area of concentration as a student of history and my lifelong interest has been modern Western history, with special emphasis on twentieth-century totalitarianism. That, surely, provides the necessary intellectual foundation for the study and analysis of genocide as an ideological, social, and cultural phenomenon.

In short, it’s time that the anti-Zionist genocide scholars got some competition. I’m pleased, therefore, to announce the establishment of the Northwest Indiana Institute for the Study of Genocide, Thomas M. Gregg MA, Executive Director and Principal Scholar in Residence. As a first step, the NIISG has formulated a working definition of genocide, which runs as follows:

Genocide shall be defined as an eliminationist campaign directed against a specific, definable, racial, ethnic, national, or cultural group of people. Eliminationist campaign may refer to the physical extermination of the targeted group, or to the erasure of its identity by such means as suppression of its native language, ethnic cleansing and enforced exile, destruction of cultural markers, etc. In most cases of genocide all these methods may be present in various combinations.

Twentieth-century European history provides an exemplar which embodies all of the above characteristics: National Socialist Germany’s “Final Solution of the Jewish Question,” also known as the Holocaust and the Shoah. This is the benchmark case of genocide, against which all others should be measured and evaluated.

Not every instance of ideologically motivated mass murder qualifies as genocide. The systematic campaign of political terrorism that was so prominent a feature of the Stalinist Soviet Union certainly produced a high body count, but it lacked the element of specific targeting that is part of the NIISG definition. Bumping off one’s political enemies, real or imagined, isn’t genocide. However, Stalin’s collectivization of Soviet agriculture can plausibly be classed as genocidal, for this reason: Not only was collectivization achieved by a deliberate terror-famine that killed millions of peasants, but it destroyed the age-old culture and way of life of the peasantry. And this was done deliberately, so as to break all links with the past and enserf the peasant to the almighty socialist state.

Also worth of note is the special savagery, intentionally genocidal, with which the collectivization drive was applied to Ukraine. As I wrote in 2022:

As one of the Soviet Union’s most important grain-producing regions it was naturally a focus of the collectivization drive. But there was more. Ukraine harbored a national consciousness: it had its own language and culture. What was worse from the Bolsheviks’ point of view, it had numerous connections with the West. Eastern Poland was home to many ethnic Ukrainians; a large part of Ukraine had once belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. At the end of the Great War Ukraine had declared independence from Russia, though it proved unable to maintain that status. Even so, in the early days of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian nationalism had briefly flourished. But it soon came to be seen as an existential danger to the state. Like Putin & Co. today, the Bolsheviks believed that only with Ukraine could Russia call itself as a great power. Therefore, all aspects of the Ukrainian national identity had to be stamped out. And so in Ukraine, the terror famine had the additional objective of destroying for all time the Ukrainian national idea. It was no coincidence that on the heels of the Holodomor, what remained of the Ukrainian intelligentsia was liquidated in a vicious purge, supplemented by a campaign to suppress Ukrainian culture and even the Ukrainian language.

Intent, therefore, lies at the heart of genocide. Caligula, Vlad the Impaler, Ivan the Terrible killed many people, but they had no intention of eliminating a particular group. But it’s also true that intent may be latent and, when aroused, instinctive. The Rwandan genocide (1994), which took the lives of some 665,000 people, was rooted in longstanding ethnic tensions, exacerbated by the policies of the former colonial power, Belgium. These latent tensions boiled to the surface after the assassination of the dictatorial President Juvénal Habyarimana and quickly escalated into a genocidal campaign against the country’s Tutsi minority. Though the killings were actively encouraged by the government, whose security forces participated in them, the Rwandan genocide also bore an element of spontaneity.

It would be convenient if the question of genocidal intent could be settled by reference to a political party or movement’s formal platform. But this is seldom possible. The Nazi Party’s 25-Point Program, promulgated in February 1920, though plain enough in its hostility to the Jews, made no reference, direct or indirect, to a systematic program of persecution or extermination. But by the late 1930s, it was obvious that the Nazis intended to make Germany judenrein. And on the eve of the Second World War, the regime’s murderous intentions were plain enough, if all too often studiously overlooked.

Given this background, it should be glaringly obvious that anti-Zionist denunciations of Israel as a genocidal fascist state, bent on the eradication of the Palestinian Arabs, constitute a monstrous blood libel. No commonsense definition of genocide supports such a charge, nor can the labors of deeply biased “genocide scholars” make it remotely plausible. Simply compare what has happened in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 10/7/2023 to the examples of genocide I’ve given above: If you’re an honest person you cannot possibly accept the b.s. coming from the anti-Zionist Left.

If you can’t see what’s in front of your nose, no string of post-nominal initials attached to your name will buy you so much as a latte at Starbucks. The obsession with Israel that dominates the minds of so-called mainstream genocide scholars has struck them blind, corrupting them both intellectually and morally. That’s why all those highly credentialed ladies and gentlemen have missed the biggest thing in genocide so far this century. I mean the rise of Western anti-Zionism itself, whose passionate embrace of the supposedly downtrodden Palestinian people has aligned the broad Left with one of the worst causes in the world: genocidal, river-to-sea Palestinian nationalism.

It cannot be denied that the Palestinian Arab perception of a future Palestinian state is that of a land rendered judenrein. The Jewish state is to be destroyed; the Jews are to be exterminated or driven out; from the river to the sea all traces of their presence are to be sponged away. In short, Palestinian nationalism satisfies the NIIGS definition of genocide. And if you call yourself an anti-Zionist, that is exactly what you support.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Thomas M. Gregg MA Executive Director and Principal Scholar in Residence Northwest Indiana Institute for the Study of Genocide

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