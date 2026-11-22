The National Recovery Act, centerpiece of FDR’s New Deal

Note: Progressives profess to believe (1) that capitalism in America is always failing, and (2) that an activist national government dedicated to comprehensive economic planning and stringent regulation can cure these ills, delivering prosperity with equity. Their evidence for these extravagant claims is embodied in an historical narrative: that of the Great Depression and the New Deal. According to that narrative, the former was caused by the excesses of capitalist greed during the 1920s, while the latter saved the nation by taming capitalism.

But the facts do not support these formulations, so pleasing to those who place unlimited faith in the virtue and competence of an activist progressive government. A year ago, I published the following article and today, with “democratic socialism” in the ascendent and the comrades holding up their begging bowls in anticipation of countless goodies, it seems well worth republishing.

“A Most Convenient Narrative” is presented here substantially as it appeared in December of 2025, with only minor updates.

The narrative goes like this. In America, the Roaring Twenties was a time of wretched excess and unfettered plutocracy. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer. Wall Street was the epicenter of reckless financial speculation. And everything came crashing down in October 1929. The New York Stock Exchange faltered, then plummeted. The worst day was October 29—Black Tuesday—when 16 million shares were traded and $14 billion in stock value was wiped out. In just two days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23% of its value. And on the heels of the Great Crash came the Great Depression, an economic downturn that devastated the nation. Only with the election of 1932 and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s assumption of the presidency the following year was decisive action taken to fix America’s broken economic system.

This narrative was first developed by the economist John Kenneth Galbraith in his book, The Great Crash 1929. And it was, of course, enthusiastically embraced by liberals and progressives, who found between its covers confirmation of their most cherished priors. Galbraith argued that unregulated financial speculation, insufficiently activist government and the greed of the rich caused the Great Crash—whose effects were so devastating that they caused an ordinary recession to mutate into the Great Depression.

The hardiness of this narrative is demonstrated by 1929, a recent book by the Andrew Ross Sorkin, a financial columnist for The New York Times and co-anchor of the CNBC program Squawk Box. In her review of the book for National Review, Amity Shlaes calls it an “artful reprise” of Galbraith’s analysis.

There are two reasons why the arguments first advanced by Galbraith and now repeated by Sorkin are so convenient for today’s progressives. First, it fits in with their general worldview, whereby economics is a zero-sum game, a morality play pitting the wicked wealthy against the wretched poor. And second, it embodies a convenient alibi for the failures of the New Deal. For despite all that FDR and his team attempted, the Great Depression lasted from 1930 to 1940. Galbraith explained this away by alleging that the shock of the Great Crash was so great that it shattered the economic morale of the American people and limited the Roosevelt Administration’s policy options.

The numerous flaws in this narrative commence with Galbraith’s exaggeration of the effects of the Great Crash, which Sorkin repeats. The fact is that in 1929, Wall Street was a much smaller factor in the US economy than it is today. In 1929, only three million Americans owned stock—3% of the country’s population. This cohort of greedy speculators (so characterized by Galbraith and Sorkin) was simply too small to trigger the Great Depression. As Shlaes puts it, in 1929 Main Street still mattered a lot more than Wall Street.

The narrative also exaggerates the impact of the wave of bank failures that swept over the nation in the early Thirties. True, some 9,000 banks went bust. But most of them were small financial institutions operating outside the Federal Reserve system. And overall, depositors lost only 2.7% of their deposits during the 1930-33 banking crisis.

Finally, and contrary to the Galbraith/Sorkin depiction of the Twenties as a time of greed and economic hardship, those ten years witnessed a dramatic, positive transformation of American society. Shlaes cites John H. Cochran’s 2024 article, “A Misunderstood Decade,” in the Coolidge Review, which tells a story very different from the standard New Deal narrative:

At the beginning of the 1920s, about 30 percent of American homes had electricity. By the end of the decade, nearly 70 percent had been electrified. Famously, the Vermont home of Calvin Coolidge’s father had no electricity in 1923 when word arrived that President Warren Harding had died. That’s why Coolidge took the oath of office by kerosene light. Electricity improved during that time, too, as alternating current, or AC, became standardized. With that came electric lights instead of kerosene lamps, and electric appliances such as the iron, the toaster, the washing machine, and the vacuum cleaner. Electricity revolutionized home life, removing much of the drudgery. Electricity changed the economy as well. In 1914, only 30 percent of manufacturing was electrified; by 1929, that number had reached 70 percent. How did electricity get to homes and factories? Was there a big federal program to build the massive infrastructure of power stations and wires needed? No, private utilities built it.

It was the same story with transportation. In 1920, 20% of American families owned automobiles. By 1929, 60% families owned one. Another revolution occurred in the communications sector. In 1920, commercial broadcast radio did not exist. By the end of the decade, it was a standard feature of daily life—as were the telephone, the phono­graph, and motion pictures. The era of mass media had arrived. In 1920 indoor plumbing, water, sewer, and gas all were practically absent. By 1929, these services were practically universal.

In short Americans experienced a huge improvement in their standard of living during the Twenties. And all this, as Cochran notes, was the work of the private sector. There was no government control or planning; there were no government subsidies or tax breaks. And while it’s true that the wealth gap widened during the Twenties, this was in the context of a rapidly expanding economy. Both average earnings and the gross domestic product rose by a third over the course of the decade. The rising tide of prosperity lifted all boats.

As for the New Deal, though it would be an exaggeration to call it a total failure, it did fail in its central aim: to reform the American economy by imposing government management over it via wage and price controls, industrial and agricultural policies, etc. As noted above, the Great Depression lasted from 1930 to 1940. For that whole decade, one in ten Americans remained unemployed. It was the runup to war, not the misbegotten economic policies of the Roosevelt Administration, that finally brought a measure of relief.

The New Deal’s failure was rooted in the belief that an economy based on “rational” centralized government planning and regulation was more efficient than free market capitalism. In the Twenties and early Thirties, American liberals and progressives were much impressed by such examples of centralized economic planning as the Stalinist Five-Year Plan and Fascist Italy’s corporative economic model. That these systems were the product of illiberal, indeed totalitarian, ideologies was studiously overlooked.

In the USSR, the Bolsheviks essentially militarized the economy through conscription, labor discipline, “shock worker” campaigns, propaganda, and police terror. Workers were deprived of their right to change jobs, which became a criminal offense, enforced by the police via a system of internal passports. Hourly wages were abolished in favor of payment by piecework. Many industrial development projects exploited slave labor: the prison population of the Gulag. With the utmost brutality, the Bolsheviks deprived the peasantry of its land and property in a collectivization drive that caused a catastrophic famine and permanently crippled the Soviet Union’s agricultural sector.

By these methods Stalin & Co. successfully “built socialism” in the USSR—but their long-term effects proved disastrous. Not surprisingly, Stalin’s centralized, militarized economy yielded its peak potential during the Second World War. From there, it was all downhill, culminating in the economic collapse that played so large a role in the breakup of the USSR.

Such extreme measures could not of course be taken in the United States. But the Roosevelt Administration’s government-centric industrial and agricultural policies proved counterproductive, as a 1935 report by the liberal Brookings Institution had to admit. The authors concluded that the wage and price controls imposed by the New Deal’s centerpiece, the National Recovery Act, were so extensive, indeed intrusive, that they were actually retarding economic recovery. In effect, the federal government’s meddling in the economy transformed a normal recession into the Great Depression. Only the coming of the Second World War brought a measure of relief.

It is telling that in wartime, the principles of the New Deal tended to harmonize with the straightforward requirements of national defense. It’s no coincidence, for instance, that unemployment began falling when the Selective Service Act came into force in 1940, empowering the Secretary of War to draft up to 900,000 men annually. Between 1940 and 1947, when it was ended, the draft removed some 10,000,000 men from the civilian labor pool.

America’s wartime economy was, of course, an artificial construct. In many ways it was the managed economy envisioned by the New Deal planners, albeit narrowly focused on national defense priorities. Thus, while unemployment disappeared and wages grew, consumer goods were in relatively short supply. The American people put up with this because they accepted the necessity of winning the war. But they would not put up with it in peacetime. Though the welfare state established in the New Deal era survived, faith in government economic planning dwindled, surviving mainly on the Left.

The New Deal’s primary contribution to American economic life is, therefore, a persistent, pernicious myth. Despite all historical and current evidence to the contrary, the broad Left clings to the belief that “unfettered capitalism” is both inefficient and unjust, while centralized economic planning by expert government bureaucrats is both rational and productive of fairness. By mischaracterizing the Twenties, distorting the history of the Great Crash and the Great Depression, and whitewashing the dismal economic record of the New Deal, John Kenneth Galbraith and his followers created that most convenient narrative which sustains the faith of liberals, progressives and leftists in the vision of a just and equitable economic system that opens the way to a Radiant Future.

Alas, however, where the sainted FDR failed, they’re unlikely to succeed.

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