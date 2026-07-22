Late but not so great: Two (thankfully deceased) Heroes of the DSA

It may be that Zohran Mamdani, Gauleiter of New York City, is aware that in the eyes of many people he comes off like a prissy little schoolgirl. That would explain his ludicrous threat to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu should the latter dare to set foot in the Big Apple.

Many other people have rushed to explain why Mamdani’s blowing smoke; see here for a rundown on the legal defects of his threat. And the Gauleiter himself has backed down, sheepishly admitting that he has no legal authority to enforce an ICC arrest warrant, while peevishly insisting that the federal government should do so and blustering that the prime minister of Israel is “not welcome” in New York City. If Mamdani sought to remind us that he’s a pathetic phony and an insufferable leftie nosebleed—mission accomplished.

But what interests me more is the fact that his adolescent playacting isn’t just a personal quirk. Earlier this week, I published an article on the just-released DSA plan for a root-and-branch “reform” of the American political system. Its title: Workers Deserve More. And one of the things they deserve is a wide-ranging political purge on then Stalinist model.

It should come as no surprise that the purge proposal derives from the radical Left’s zany obsession with Jews, “Zionism,” and “Palestine.” For instance:

Recognize the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return, the right to resist military occupation, and the right to self determination in a free Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. End all military and economic aid to Israel. Prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders responsible for the genocide in Gaza [emphasis added].

And relatedly:

Defund the Department of War. End all foreign wars and close overseas military bases. Support and fully employ veterans. End immunity for U.S. war criminals and support the International Criminal Court's mandate to prosecute war crimes [emphasis added].

It can be taken for granted that the numerous war crimes committed by such groups as Hezbollah, Hamas, or the Palestinian civilians who took part in the 10/7/2023 pogrom were not on the minds of the people who drafted this crap. Mass murder and mass rape are just fine when they’re marketed as “resistance.” No, the comrades have their sights set squarely on Americans and Jews.

And a genocide-focused witch hunt would be a most convenient way of suppressing dissent, for the progressive definition of genocide is as malleable as a wad of Silly Putty. Hundreds of “genocide scholars” are indefatigably at work, updating that definition on a daily basis, and it could easily be tweaked to rope in a wide range of conservative evildoers. Refuse to don a keffiyeh or put out a Palestinian flag and off to the DSA Gulag you go!

But is that what American workers want? How would it benefit them if America aligns itself with the absolute worst people in the world? How would it benefit them if political dissidents in America are persecuted for the sake of “Palestine,” of all unworthy causes? And it doesn’t end there, for Workers Deserve More expresses heartfelt solicitude for other monstrous regimes:

People around the world deserve to live their lives without U.S. interference. End economic warfare against countries whose governments act independently of the United States, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.

They don’t mention Ukraine. They don’t mention Tibet. They don’t mention the women and girls of Afghanistan. They don’t mention the Christians of Nigeria. They don’t mention the people of the Middle East, for instance in Lebanon—who, one might think, deserve to live their lives without interference by the Iranian ayatollahs. Iran’s imperial ambitions have saddled Lebanon with a terroristic occupation force in the form of Hezbollah, and the comrades seem not to mind that. In Workers Deserve More, special consideration is reserved for the Islamofascist Iranian ayatollahs, the corrupt, despotic Cuban oligarchy and, one presumes, all countries and regimes that resemble them. The enemies of America are the friends of the DSA.

Well, but of course. The contemporary American Left is the inheritor of a long, dishonorable infatuation with the worldwide revolutionary Left, in particular the Cuban Revolution and Fidel Castro, the Great Latino Stalin. The recent Code Pink junket to Cuba was well in that tradition—and a ludicrous example of it. You might say that Code Pink provided a preview of DSA foreign policy in the coming era of the People’s Socialist Democracy of America:

The casual contempt displayed by the Code Pinksters toward the Cuban people was truly despicable. The miserable conditions of life in socialist Cuba must be evident to anyone with eyes in his head, but the comrade tourists rhapsodized over Havana’s vibrant street life, the throngs of carefree natives, the happy children playing in the gutters. To the latter they distributed treats with the insufferable condescension that only an American leftist can muster. During much of their visit, the luxury hotel and convention center where they stayed were the only buildings in Havana with electricity. The capital and much of the country was blacked out due a total collapse of the power grid—a not uncommon occurrence in Cuba these days.

Indeed, a sneaking admiration for commie strongmen of the past is a feature of the contemporary radical Left. Hasan Piker may be an egregious idiot, but there can be no doubt that he spoke for many of the comrades when he claimed last year in an address to the annual convention of the College Democrats of America that "Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, OK? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet."

Well, Hasan, that may be true if you judge greatness by body count: Mao is certainly in the major league of mass murderers, alongside Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, and Pol Pot. Vlad the Impaler and Ivan the Terrible have pretty bad reps, but their record can’t compete with those guys!

Viewed in context, therefore, the Left’s infatuation with “Palestine” is unsurprising. In the Twenties and Thirties, it was Lenin, then Stalin. In the Sixties and Seventies, it was Fidel, Che, Mao, and Uncle Ho. Then came Hugo Chávez, whose Bolivarian Revolution laid waste to Venezuela. Why wouldn’t people who made heroes of that scurvy mob valorize the Hamas murderers and rapists who reveled in the blood of the Jews on 10/7/2023? Fantasies of revolutionary violence give the comrades such a thrill, after all. Just ask the Mangionista Girls.

It would be interesting to learn what Zohran Mamdani thinks of the above-listed historical figures—particularly Hitler, whose Final Solution to the Jewish Question, if fully implemented, would surely have relieved the Palestinian Arabs of their Jewish problem. To this day, Mein Kampf remains a best seller in “occupied Palestine.” Could not that be characterized as an acceptable form of “resistance” to Zionism? Inquiring minds want to know, Herr Gauleiter…

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