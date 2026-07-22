Un-Woke in Indiana

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
2d

I love that the DSA calls themselves "workers." Have any of these people ever had a real job?

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Ira's avatar
Ira
2d

I seem to recall that the elite of the elite from among the "intellectuals" (term used derisively) of our generation carried around mao's "little red book". It probably cost me a few tawdry and uninspired amorous trysts, but I never even THOUGHT about laser focusing on the red book.

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