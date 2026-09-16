Three members of the Lindsay Clancy jury: “In the name of God, go!

Feminism in America is finished.

Despite the achievement of its traditional goals—those concerned with basic equality in a pluralistic liberal democracy—feminism has not, alas, ushered in the promised utopia. This may be characterized as a marketing failure, in that the product did not perform as advertised. American women were told that yes, feminism would tear down that wall, shatter that glass ceiling, arrange things so that they could have it all. But of course, they can’t. No one can. The centrality of the tradeoff, that great truth of life, was waved away.

Thus feminism is finished, done in by the built-in limitations of its great success.

The primal limitation is the persistence of biological realities, as exemplified by the grotesque spectacle of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. The pink-shirted Clancy fangirls who gathered outside the Plymouth, Massachusetts courthouse where her case was being tried made a gross tactical error when they sobbed that what happened to Clancy “could have happened to any one of us.” (What happened to her children was seldom if ever mentioned.) Not long ago, the slightest reference to female hormonal instability would have raised cries of sexism, misogyny, patriarchy! But now, the sisterhood demands acceptance of the proposition that hormones excuse bad behavior. It could happen to any woman, after all!

This is not to excuse the genuine pain and suffering that women afflicted with postpartum depression experience. Be it noted, however, that the overwhelming majority of new mothers manage to get through it without murdering their children. But this woman’s crime brands her as an aberration, a mutation lacking some essential element of humanity. This being so, how can it be argued that Lindsay Clancy is a sort of heroic feminist exemplar?

One cannot help but think that the subtext of all that pink-shirted support for Lindsay Clancy is a strong suggestion that pregnancy and motherhood themselves are afflictions, somehow unfairly visited on women by male-dominated society. From that point of view, Clancy’s evil deed is not merely excusable but in some perverse way to be admired as an act of valor. The female jurors who served on her jury and were so scornfully dismissive of the single holdout against a not-guilty verdict came close to saying that. They reviled the dissenter, a black male, calling him “arrogant.” They sneered that he just couldn’t get past the fact that Clancy had killed her children. They, on the other hand, had no such trouble at all.

This women-as-victims narrative is an absurd notion, of course, but no narrative seems too absurd for late-stage feminism if in some way it relieves women of responsibility and agency. And that was the substance of the “victory for women” that the activist jurors expected to secure with a non-guilty verdict.

Some victory that would have been!

I suspect that in a way, probably not conscious, those female jurors were simply taking their pro-choice beliefs to a logical, if sinister, conclusion. For if abortion up to the moment of birth is permissible, why not the murder of one’s children? Peter Singer, the Australian “moral philosopher” who is now Emeritus Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University, has made out a case for infanticide. And as his current status attests, he was not ejected from polite society for suggesting that newborns with disabilities should be killed. But really, it wasn’t too much of a stretch. Many abortions are performed for just that reason, e.g. in cases of Down syndrome. Perhaps that aspect of the progressive culture of death helped those jurors get past Lindsay Clancy’s dead children and characterize her crime as a cry for help.

Clancy used an exercise band to strangle her children—a scenario terrible to imagine. During jury deliberations, the lone dissenting juror used a similar exercise band and a water bottle to demonstrate how that was done. Those jurors who’ve spoken publicly professed themselves dumfounded by that demonstration. Indeed, they expressed indignation over it and said they had no idea what their fellow juror thought he was doing, a claim of which I’m extremely skeptical. I think that they knew quite well what he was doing: reminding them of the means by which those three children were killed. But having made up their minds that Lindsay Clancy was the true victim, they resented such a reality check.

Other commentators who share my view of this tragic and sorry episode have valorized the holdout juror. But who knows? It’s certainly possible that he did the right thing for the wrong reasons. Maybe he was simply being contrary. Maybe the condescending attitude of the jury’s feminist cadre got under his skin. Maybe he didn’t buy the testimony of expert witnesses for the defense who claimed that Clancy was not responsible for her actions. Or maybe the evidence of premeditation and planning submitted by the prosecution was sufficient to banish from his mind any trace of reasonable doubt.

But criticism of the behavior of the rest of the jury rests on stronger ground. Those who’ve gone public so far have all but admitted that they had an ideological agenda, that they regarded a not-guilty verdict as a vindication of the rights of women. In short, they abandoned their duty as jurors so as to “send a message.”

Fortunately, however, they didn’t get the last word. The prosecution may decide to retry the case, or the two sides may agree on a plea deal. There remains a chance, at least, that Lindsay Clancy will be held accountable for what she did. Beyond that I can only say that after this debacle, so revealing of its intellectual and moral bankruptcy, feminism in America is finished. As Oliver Cromwell declared to the Rump Parliament, let us declare to end-stage feminists: “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go!”

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