Un-Woke in Indiana

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Sep 16

These women are truly sickening. One of them actually said that the hold out juror couldn't get past the horrible crime that was committed, and she thought this was a bad thing.

And yes the law in Massachusetts is weird and unlike other states. Watch the 30 minute jury instructions and you can see how this state has lost the plot about who is the victim in situations like this. But it doesn't mean that the jury cant nullify the instructions too. They could have found her guilty despite what the judge told them as well. It merely takes some a sense of morality.

Feminism of today hasnt been feminism for a very long time. When we think of feminism we think of the suffragettes and the 2nd wave feminists like Bella Abzug and RBG. Women who actually fought for equal rights. That is not what you have today. Not sure what these so called feminists think they are defending, but telling the world that our hormones can make us kill our children doesn't exactly signify stable and capable like a man. These imbeciles just set women's right back decades.

BTW-My oldest has a list of what he is looking for in a partner. He just put not supporting Lindsay Clancy as his #1. His list is very interesting, albeit rather OCD. But its interesting that young women say they cant find good men, I have news for them, its because young men find them ridiculous.

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2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
Tom Miiller's avatar
Tom Miiller
Sep 17

I didn’t listen to a moment of testimony so I have no opinion as to whether Clancy is guilty or is not guilty because of a lack of criminal responsibility. But I have read the comments of the jurors who seem to be basking in their 15 minutes of fame and have been reminded once again that, in many cases, jurors don’t reach a verdict by actually applying the law to the facts. What goes on in deliberations should stay in the room lest we all begin to question the integrity of the jury system. EVERY minimally competent trial lawyer knows this and, moreover, uses it in the preparation and presentation of their case.

No matter what happens now, this case is unbearably tragic and it is sad that in all the postering and yelling so many have forgotten or dismissed the lives of three innocent children, killed by the hand of the one person they loved and trusted most. They are the victims and they deserve our tears and prayers foremost.

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