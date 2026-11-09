This crap’ll be the death of you…

Author’s Note

The inspiration for “A Crime of Passion” came to me by way of this Substack article by Emily Hancock: “Did Bonnie Blue Just Turn Me Back Into a Feminist?” The article itself and the commentary on it from Emily’s readers focused my mind on the issue of pornography and its destructive effects on both those who consume it and those who create it. To say that it ruins lives is no exaggeration, particularly where female porn performers are concerned. I found myself wanting to write about that and after giving the matter some thought I decided that fiction offered me the best possibility of saying something about the evils of pornography that might be neither preachy nor banal.

How well I’ve succeeded in that regard is for my readers to judge.

A Crime of Passion

A Short Story by Thomas Gregg

A lightning flash of memory jolted Lucy Esposito as she turned into the Three Corners Trailer Park. It was so much like the one where she and her mother had lived after Lucy’s father split: a bit rundown but not trashy, showing evidence of the defiant pride of the working poor. There were two or three American flags on display, there were flowers here and there, there was a gayly painted set of wooden steps leading up to the door of one trailer. Two cruisers, light bars flashing, were parked in front of that one. Lucy slid in next to them.

No interested onlookers were visible, which did not surprise her. It was a warm summer’s evening in mid-July, the sun just down, and usually the residents would be out and about. Guys in strappy t-shirts lounging in lawn chairs, drinking beer and shooting the breeze. A baseball game on the radio. Couples walking the dog. Kids running around. But not tonight. The people who lived here did not quite trust the police. It wasn’t exactly hostility, just a wariness familiar to Lucy. Cops meant trouble; it was best to keep one’s distance. But there were watching eyes behind the closed drapes and pulled-down blinds. She could feel them on her.

Two uniformed officers—one male, one female—stood outside the trailer. The former, a porcine veteran whose belly bulged below his ballistic vest, nodded a greeting. The female officer was much younger. Her face was pale and drawn, and her eyes were wandering.

“Evening, Detective,” said the vet. “Where’s your partner?”

“Hey, Leo. Frank’s on vacation this week.”

“Lucky him.”

“So what have we got?” Lucy asked.

“A mess,” he replied shortly, shaking his head. “It’s a bad one.”

Lucy glanced at the other officer.

Leo nodded. “Yeah,” he said. “Officer Grant nearly tossed her cookies.”

“Stow that, Leo. We’ve all been there.”

“Yeah, so we have,” he said. “Sorry, Detective.”

He didn’t sound sorry at all. But Lucy let it go. She stepped over to Officer Grant. “All right, Jen, what have we got?” she asked, recalling the girl’s first name and the fact that she’d been on the job for less than a year.

Grant took a breath. “The vic’s a female,” she said after a moment. “Early to mid-twenties at a guess. Multiple stab wounds.” Her voice faltered. “So much blood…”

“Okay, thanks.” Lucy affected not to notice Grant’s distress. She was keeping it together, anyway. “Crime scene team on the way?”

Officer Grant nodded.

Lucy pulled on a pair of evidence gloves and went up the steps. She rapped on the door and went in.

There were two more uniforms inside, gloved, standing well away from the crime scene’s centerpiece, the sprawled body of a slender young woman with short blonde hair, lying face up in a pool of congealing blood. Lucy estimated that the victim had sustained half a dozen stab wounds.

“We haven’t touched her,” one of the officers said before Lucy could ask. “We just…”

He shrugged helplessly. Like Officer Grant, George Sowinski looked green around the gills. The scene was, as Leo had said, a mess. Lucy recalled that he was married with three daughters, one of whom was just out of her teens.

“You all right, George?” she asked.

Sowinski wiped his mouth with the back of his hand. “Yeah, sure, Detective.” He paused, shaking his head as if to clear it. “Sometimes a bad one like this can get to you. The thing is…”

“George and I had to do with her, Detective, said the other uniform. “Two, three weeks ago, responded to a complaint. Drunk and disorderly in the Round & Round.” He shrugged. “She quieted down when we showed up.”

“No arrest?”

“Nah. Like I said, she made no trouble for us. So we relieved her of her car keys and called her a cab.”

“Okay,” Lucy said. “All right. George, why don’t you and Leo and Jen start a canvass of the park? Manuel, you can keep me company. I want to have a look around before the crime scene people show up.”

They both nodded and George Sowinski went out.

Lucy liked Manuel Rivera, who was sharp as a tack, with a good eye, likely detective material. “What do you think?” she asked.

“Crime of passion.” He shrugged. “Or maybe job related.”

Lucy followed the sweep of Rivera’s arm to the scatter of plastic DVD cases on the floor, not far from the body. One look that their covers was enough.

“Fuck,” she muttered.

“Yeah,” Rivera nodded. “Fuck.”

“So what do you make of it?” The Lieutenant of Detectives leaned back in his office chair, which emitted a rusty squeak. “Boyfriend? Business associate?”

“She was doing porn,” Lucy replied, “so it could be some of both.”

“Jessica Montana,” The Lieutenant shook his head. “What a world.”

“AKA Stephanie Prescott.” Lucy was reading from her notebook. “Age: twenty-four. Place of birth: Jasper, Indiana. Current address: the Three Corners Trailer Park, her stepbrother’s doublewide, where she was killed. Mundane rap sheet: a couple of drug busts, drunk and disorderly, assault and battery—”

“Oho!” the Lieutenant broke in. “What was that about?”

“It was back in Worchester, where she was living at the time. Stephanie got into it with her then-boyfriend. It seems he was fed up with her drug habit, which was getting expensive. Also, he wanted her to quit porn.” Lucy smiled without humor. “She bashed him over the head with an empty wine bottle. Much blood, a few stiches.”

“How was that one disposed of?”

“The boyfriend didn’t want to press charges, so the State’s Attorney let it drop.” Lucy closed her notebook. “She moved here soon afterwards—late last year. Her stepbrother agreed to take her in.”

“What’s his story? Do we have anything on him?”

“His name’s John Harris. No rap sheet. Long-haul trucker. He’s out of town just now.”

“You speak to him yet?”

“I did,” Lucy nodded. “The woman who called it in is his next-door neighbor. She had his cell number. In case something came up when he was on the road. For what it’s worth, she said he’s an okay guy. Stephanie though, well, the lady was not so complimentary. Said she was a bitch to her stepbrother. Some high-decibel arguments.”

“How’d this Harris take the news?” the Lieutenant asked.

“Well, he didn’t seem surprised.” Lucy shrugged. “Stephanie had issues was how he put it. Things that went back in time. Broken home, couldn’t get along with her stepfather, rebellious—the usual drill. Dropped out of high school in her senior year and left home. Ended up in Boston, worked as a waitress, then moved to Worchester, got into porn soon after. She also got into budget vodka, weed, ecstasy, cocaine, etcetera. Developed quite a temper, according to some former colleagues I spoke with. It got to a point where no one wanted to work with her. Basically, she was a hot mess. Harris told me that he was trying to help her but nothing doing. He was going to ask her to leave.”

“And had Ms. Prescott made a nuisance of herself on our patch?”

“Not really. She got drunk and belligerent in the Round & Round one night three weeks ago.” Lucy shrugged. “The bartender called us and she was escorted out. Made no trouble for the responding officers—Rivera and Sowinski, as a matter of fact. They took her car keys and sent her home in a cab.”

“Has she been seeing anyone?” the Lieutenant asked. “Around here, I mean.”

“If she was, no one in the Three Corners knows about it.” Lucy shrugged. “She might not have wanted her stepbrother to know she was hanging out with some lowlife stoner.”

“So okay, Detective.” The Lieutenant tapped his desk blotter with a pencil. “What are you thinking? Maybe the ex-boyfriend? He’s a man with a grievance.”

“Sure, though according to the Worchester cops he has a solid alibi. But Stephanie worked in the porn industry.” Lucy put her fingertips together. “Occam’s Razor suggests a connection, wouldn’t you say? That line of work has a high mortality rate, especially for female performers.”

She proceeded to summarize the findings of her online search. The list was a long one, stretching back into the Nineties: drug overdoses, suicides, accidents, murders.

“A shotgun?” the Lieutenant exclaimed at one point.

“She put the muzzle in her mouth and pulled the trigger with her big toe.” Lucy said, consulting her notes. “Friends and family said she had mental health issues and was depressed over losing her looks.”

“How old was she?”

“Thirty-six.”

“I believe I’ve heard enough,” said the Lieutenant. “And I take your point, Detective. Stephanie Prescott AKA Jessica Montana chose a high-risk line of work.”

It was late, past midnight, but Lucy was wakeful. She’d repurposed the small second bedroom of her single-story house as a home office and now she was sitting at her desk, one hand stirring the drift of papers and photographs that littered it. The desk lamp was lit but otherwise the room was dark, its corners clotted with shadows.

The days of the long sun were over; the change of seasons was well underway. Soon there would be fallen leaves blowing along the narrow lanes of the Three Corners Trailer Park. Lucy closed her eyes, picturing the brightly painted wooden steps leading to the door of the trailer in which Stephanie Prescott had been stabbed to death. She’d painted those steps herself, John Harris had said, just to brighten things up a little.

The investigation was at a dead end. Forensics had turned up nothing. Whoever the killer was, he’d been careful. Lucy frowned momentarily. He or she, she reminded herself. There was no reason to assume that the killer was male. A fair percentage of Stephanie’s videos had been of the ever-popular just-us-girls genre.

Lucy picked up a photo and studied it. It was one she’d pulled down from a pornographic website, depicting Jessica Montana in a scantily clad, come-hither pose. At a glance, the girl appeared fresh-faced and innocent. But the eyes glittered knowingly, there was a cynical twist to the smile. The signs of corruption were there, oh yes…

She picked up another photo. This one was a head shot, taken at the crime scene, and looking at it made Lucy’s heart ache. For in this photo there was no sign of corruption, nor of pain, nor of terror. Stephanie’s eyes were wide, her lips slightly parted, her expression one of mild surprise. The obscene violence done to her body had failed to mark her face; the betraying signs of her fucked-up life had somehow been sponged away.

The case was growing cold. Lucy was all too familiar with that species of chill. Nine times out of ten, you didn’t need to call in Sherlock Holmes on a murder case. Money, sex, drugs, anger, jealousy, resentment—those and other motives in various combinations usually pointed straight to the doer. Case closed. Oh, sometimes the evidence was insufficient to make an arrest. Sometimes the State’s Attorney would decline to prosecute. But even then, Lucy would know—know—who’d pulled the trigger, wielded the knife, swung the bludgeon, arranged the fatal fall down the basement stairs. And she would wait. And watch. And not often but occasionally…

“Bullshit,” she said aloud, pushing her chair back from the desk. “Not this time, girl.” But as she stretched her arm out to switch off the desk lamp, Lucy glanced at the crime scene photo. And for no obvious reason, she left the lamp on, illuminating the girl’s deceptively innocent face, as if to keep Stephanie Prescott from slipping down into the dark.

“Don’t bullshit me, Lucy.” Detective Frank Rossi raised an eyebrow. “You know this one’s going chilly.”

“Sure, I know it.”

“Given her celebrity status in the world of porn, it could have been some Jessica Montana fan right here in our fair city.”

Frank had returned from vacation with his family to find his partner down in the weeds of a case that wasn’t likely to be solved. Down in the weeds with no direction home, which wasn’t at all like her. So he said, “Let’s hit the Round & Round when the shift’s up.” It was three-thirty in the afternoon, a bit early for a drink, but he sensed that Lucy wanted to talk. He knew her little ways.

She updated her partner on the Stephanie Prescott case, then listened without comment as he had his say. Dead end, he opined. No forensic evidence, no witnesses, no obvious suspect. Unless the doer shared his secret with someone—forget it.

And Lucy knew that Frank was right. Of course he was, and the hypothetical he went on to sketch made a lot of sense. One of Jessica’s fans. He spotted her. Recognized her. Shadowed her. Found out where she lived. Dropped by late one night when he knew her stepbrother was out of town. And when his creepy little porn fantasy went sideways, when Stephanie told him to get lost…

Lucy picked up her glass—vodka rocks—examined it for a moment, then put it down on the bar without touching it to her lips.

“I’ll tell you what bothers me, Frank,” she said. “The lack of forensic evidence. The doer didn’t leave a trace of himself behind. No prints, no blood, not a strand of hair—no nothing. Now, does that sound to you like a crime of passion?”

“Well, no.”

“There’s something.” Lucy shook her head. “I don’t know what, but there’s something.”

“Such as…?”

“A stone in my shoe, Frank.” Lucy shrugged. “A mote in my mind’s eye.”

“A mote?” Frank knocked back the remainder of his Crown Royal. “What the fuck’s a mote, Detective?”

“Biblical reference, Frank.”

“Praise be,” he said after a moment, giving her a quizzical look.

You hardened your heart.

It wasn’t put in those words. No, you functioned professionally. You preserved your objectivity. You maintained a certain distance from the personal aspects of the case. That was how you got by in a profession that concerned itself with the dark side of human nature. It was precisely that aspect of the job at which Lucy had always excelled. She interested herself in nothing but the facts. She asked for nothing but the truth. Not justice, not payback, not some balancing of the books, but simply the truth of the matter. Who? How? Why?

The bureaucratic detritus of Stephanie Prescott’s life and death still littered the desk in Lucy’s study. Though officially the case remained open, the Lieutenant of Detectives had told her move it to the back burner: He agreed with Frank Rossi: It was a dead ender—another one among many. Lucy accepted that. But to gather up the notes and documents and photos, stuff them into a folder, and entomb them in the archives—she couldn’t do it. Instead, she sorted them neatly and consigned them to the bottom drawer of the desk, placing the crime scene photo of Stephanie’s face on top of the stack.

Sometimes, after Lucy had brushed her teeth at bedtime, she lingered at the bathroom mirror, examining her face. She remembered reading that at a certain stage of life, we all have the face we deserve. Hers was narrow, pale, with hazy gray eyes under brows as black as her hair, and then there was that damned bump on her nose. She wasn’t pretty, but men were attracted to her anyway. One of them, years earlier, had remarked that pretty didn’t matter in her case. You’re good-looking, Lucy—somehow, it all adds up. There were a few lines at the corners of her eyes now and a few silver threads in her inky black hair. Well, what could you expect? Lucy was well into her thirties, with eleven years on the job.

But now at bedtime there was something eldritch about that reflected face. It was a knowing, troubled face, a mask of living flesh concealing some great and terrible secret…

Then as Lucy laid her head on the pillow, pulled up the covers and drifted toward the sleep that always came upon her swiftly and sweetly, there was a moment when the secret seemed to stand revealed. But in the morning, she remembered nothing of it.

On a bitter, sunless Monday morning in early February, with the ground as hard as iron under a thin film of snow, Lucy arrived for her shift thinking that even the vile squad room coffee would be welcome. She grabbed her mug and took a step toward the coffee station when a hand fell on her shoulder.

“Lucy.”

It was Frank, and one look at his expression told her that something bad had happened.

“Frank,” she said. “What is it?”

“George Sowinski,” he replied.

As she turned back to her desk and sat down, Frank gave Lucy the terrible news of the day. George Sowinski, seventeen years on the job, a married man with three daughters, the oldest just out of her teens, was dead. “Suicide,” said Frank. “In his garage.” He coughed and looked away. “Fuck, Lucy, fuck. He stuck the muzzle in his mouth and—”

And the familiar background noise seemed to recede—it seemed to be coming to her from a great distance—and though Frank was still speaking, Lucy made so sense of his words—for now the secret stood revealed. Staring down into her empty coffee mug, she saw it whole, in her mind’s eye. Sometimes a bad one like this can get to you, he’d said, all green around the gills. Yes, a bad one like Jessica Montana. She got to you, didn’t she, George? Somehow, she did. Crime of passion? Sure. But you knew the drill, didn’t you? How to cover your tracks. How to tidy things up. And though I didn’t want to, I knew this. I knew it all along…

Frank was saying that George hadn’t left a note. And seeing it whole, Lucy knew that George’s wife, his daughters, would say that something had been bothering George recently. He’d seemed preoccupied. Well, sometimes the job got to him. But no, no, they’d never realized.

Of course they hadn’t. No one had. Not even George’s partner, Manuel Rivera, who was sharp as a tack, with a good eye, likely detective material. Only Lucy had realized, and she’d flinched from the truth.

Now Lucy was stuck with the truth. Not justice, not payback, not some balancing of the books, just the truth. Case closed. And thinking now of George Sowinski’s wife and his daughters, of the rest of his family, of his friends and fellow officers, of all the evil aftershocks still in prospect, Lucy decided that the case would be closed for her alone. George Sowinski, guilty as charged, had passed sentence on himself; and for all the good it would do Stephanie Prescott, his suicide balanced the books. Let it end there.

“So there was no note?” Lucy Espisido said, looking up her partner. “Then I guess we’ll never know what made him do it.”

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