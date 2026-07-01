Un-Woke in Indiana

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Eric
11h

excellent commentary .... and in historical fact, the compromises that allowed the Constitution were necessary for many reasons. Not least of which was to keep America intact, which would indeed lead to the abolition of slavery. The men making those compromises actually believed that slavery was going to end slowly over the next 20 odd years. They had no idea that the cotton gin and England's need for cotton to feed their Industrial Revolution was gong to change all that in just a few years time.

Not only that, but the European powers were already circling the weak America, ready to start picking off pieces and parts. The reality is that the America of the Articles of Confederation could not defend itself, conduct foreign affairs, and was in the midst of internal trade wars destroying the economy.

Most likely outcome would have been an independent New England and Virginia and the other states would have fallen to England, France, or Spain.

see my article publishing on 2 July 26 for more thoughts on the Constitution :-)

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