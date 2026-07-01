But suppose American history recorded it as the “debacle in Philadelphia...?”

In my last article, I took a moment to excoriate the insufferably idiotic Joy Reid, who felt she just had to do her bit to spoil Independence Day 250. Reid sneered that the Fourth of July is a “slaveholder’s holiday,” that she doesn’t have a single black friend who celebrates it, and that for black Americans, Juneteenth is the only independence day worth celebrating.

All that, of course, is patent nonsense. As I noted, taken together the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States served as slavery’s death warrant. But it’s true enough that slavery was an awkward fit with the political philosophy sketched in Thomas Jefferson’s independence broadside—not least because he himself was a slaveowner. And as a matter of practical politics, the existence of sizeable slave populations in several states threatened to upset the careful balance of power that the Framers sought to embody in a revised governing charter.

Of the thirteen states existent in 1787, five were free states (slavery outlawed): Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The slave states were New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Five of the latter had significant slave populations: Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia. Since the representation given to each state in the proposed House of Representatives and Electoral College was based on its population, whether slaves should be counted for that purpose became a hotly debated question.

And in the background of that debate was a strain of opposition to slavery on moral grounds that predated the Revolution. Though the Abolitionist movement as such did not yet exist, by 1787 calls were being heard for the suppression of the slave trade and the liberation of the slaves. In fact, during the Revolution all thirteen states did renounce the slave trade, though South Carolina later reversed itself. This early opposition to slavery owed much to the humanist philosophy of the Enlightenment, but it was also influenced by religion, many proto-abolitionists being Quakers or evangelical Christians.

The progressive case against the American founding is largely based on the failure (as it’s labelled) of the Founders to write slavery out of American society by including an abolition clause in the Constitution. And this critique is given a sharp anti-American twist with the additional, specious claim that the Constitution was written specifically to protect the institution of slavery.

Had the issue before the Constitutional Convention been whether or not to establish the institution of slavery in the United States, the progressives would have a point. But that was not the issue. Slavery in North America, in South America, on the sugar islands of the Caribbean, long predated American independence. In 1787, the Framers were dealing with a fact on the ground. Slavery was there. It posed an immediate political problem. Some Americans supported slavery; others found it objectional on moral grounds. How was all this it to be dealt with?

The Framers disposed of that sticky issue by fudging both its political and moral aspects. The Three-Fifths Compromise split the difference between counting all the slave and counting none of them. This satisfied no one completely, but it did defuse the political dispute. On the moral dimension of the slavery question, the Constitution was made to stand silent. No formal statement of support for or opposition to slavery was included in its text. Indeed, slavery was never mentioned by name. In one instance only was it directly touched upon, in Article I, Section 9:

The Migration or Importation of such Persons as any of the States now existing shall think proper to admit, shall not be prohibited by the Congress prior to the Year one thousand eight hundred and eight, but a Tax or duty may be imposed on such Importation, not exceeding ten dollars for each Person.

Congress was thus authorized to abolish the trade in slaves after a term of twenty years and did so on the first opportunity available to it after the expiration of that term.

By fudging the problem of slavery, the Framers left it to posterity as a political issue—one likely to become increasingly grave and explosive with the passage of time. In 1787, slaveowners could feel secure in the possession of their human property. But eighty years on, the realization broke that thanks to the growth of the nation and a shifting balance of political power, their “peculiar institution” was not constitutionally protected. The Constitution’s silence on slavery was a patent of toleration, not the acknowledgement of a constitutionally protected right. Slavery was therefore subject to democratic accountability; it could indeed be abolished by law or constitutional amendment. It was that realization that led the leaders of the slave states to embrace secession—a policy whose failure brought American slavery to an end.

So much for history. But what if the progressive alternative had been pursued during the Constitutional Convention? Could slavery have been abolished on March 4th, 1789, when the new government of the United States took up its duties, instead of on December 18, 1865, when the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment was officially proclaimed?

Almost certainly not. Far more likely, refusal to compromise along the lines described above would have blown up the Constitutional Convention. There would have been no “miracle at Philadelphia,” hence no new government. But what then?

Perhaps the United States would have continued to stumble along under the defective Articles of Confederation—a calamity that would surely have crippled the new nation, compromising its stability and security, severely limiting its prospects for growth and development. Or worse, and in my opinion more probably, some or all of the slave states would have chosen to break away from the United States. After what had happened at the abortive Constitutional Convention, would not secession have seemed to them the wisest course of action? A slaveholding confederacy would therefore have appeared in North America in the late eighteenth century instead of the mid-nineteenth century. And in that case, secession would not have been reversed by force of arms. In 1787, the union of the states was very much a work in progress.

But the resultant two Americas would not simply have gone their separate ways. Sharing the same continent, with a common border symbolizing a political and moral fracture, they would have been akin to a pair of scorpions in a bottle: bitterly estranged, rival contenders for territory, resources, and what came later to be called great power status. Instead of our Civil War, there may well have been one or national wars between them, with both sides seeking allies in Europe and elsewhere. Forms of government might have evolved quite differently than they have on our timeline. Probably the rump United States would have continued as a constitutional republic in some form. As for the Confederacy of America (to assign it a name), the corrupting influence of slavery would surely have blighted its political culture—preparing the ground for an authoritarian or even fascistic regime.

Considering the dire alternatives that Clio, the Muse of History, was holding in reserve, America is fortunate that the men who came together at Independence Hall on May 25, 1787, were true patriots in whom high principle, realism, and good common sense were combined in the most salutary manner. What happened there was indeed miraculous—and Joy Reid, though she’s too dumb to understand it, is among the many beneficiaries of that miracle.

For Further Reading

The alternate history of America sketched above has several points in common with one of the most celebrated works in the genre: the late historian Robert Sobel’s For Want of a Nail: If Burgoyne Had Won at Saratoga (1973). In his scenario, Britain defeats the American Revolution and reorganizes its North American colonies as the Confederation of North America. Like Canada on our timeline, the CNA gradually and peacefully secures its independence while maintaining its allegiance to the British Crown. The other America is the United States of Mexico, whose origins lie in the nation of Jefferson (Texas), settled by Americans who leave the CNA in hopes of replanting the Patriot cause in new soil. But things do not go according to plan…

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