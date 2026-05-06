Author’s Note

This story was born during a walk around the subdivision to which my wife and I moved in 2011. A couple of weeks earlier, I’d reread George R. Stewart’s celebrated 1949 novel, Earth Abides, wherein a mutant strain of measles kills off all but a fraction of the human race. It must have been Stewart’s vision of the end times that focused my mind’s eye on what our subdivision would look like after the apocalypse. The next morning, when I sat down and began to write, the pieces fell into place rather too easily. I seemed to be taking dictation. But from whom?

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is included in my first short story collection, A Cold Day in August: Thirteen Tales of Criminality Most Foul, which is available on Amazon as a Kindle edition and a paperback edition. If you read and enjoy this story, I hope you’ll share it with family and friends, and perhaps even go on to read the other tales that comprise A Cold Day in August.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Short Story by Thomas Gregg

The sun was climbing into a cloudless sky and the thermometer on the patio registered fifty-four degrees. It was shaping up to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

From his chair in a shaded corner of the patio, Charlie Curtis surveyed the back yard. It badly needed mowing. And the weeds were out of control. But he was done messing with the lawn. It was better—safer—to let it go to seed. Only one small area, in the angle formed by a tall wooden fence and the tree line that demarcated his property, showed signs of care. It was there that he’d laid his family to rest back in the spring. He kept the graves and their immediate surroundings trimmed and neat. Charlie sipped his coffee. Later he’d visit with Amber and the boys. He did so every day.

As usual the neighborhood was quiet. When the breeze picked up you could hear it rustle the leaves of the trees. Charlie missed the distant hum of traffic that used to be audible from the main road to the north. These days he rarely heard a motor and when he did, it was a lost, forlorn sound, like a summoning of ghosts.

Charlie finished his coffee. There wasn’t much left and he didn’t relish the prospect of foraging for more. From the outside most of the houses in Oak End—that was the name of the subdivision—looked normal, if a bit weathered and showing signs of neglect. But inside, well, that was another story. Some houses were deserted, their former occupants having packed and fled in the early stages of the plague. But in others there were the remains of what must have been terrible scenes. Though Charlie had never thought of himself as an imaginative man, he found it all too easy to picture how the endgame had played out for some of his neighbors.

Glancing at his watch—a windup Timex—he saw that it was time for his morning walk. Time. What was it now? Time in the old sense, minutely computed, constantly regulated, no longer existed. Still, he’d worn a watch all his life and old habits die hard. But he’d let the calendar go. What did the date or even the day of the week matter? Here and there, touches of scarlet and yellow were showing among the green leaves of the trees. So probably it was early October.

With a grunt Charlie levered himself out of the chair. He was forty-six and beginning to feel some stiffness in the morning. He didn’t mind that very much. What worried him were his teeth. Charlie had good teeth, an inheritance from his mother, and he’d never been prone to cavities. But suppose some dental problem flared up? That, to Charlie, was a frightening thought. So he brushed and flossed. He did this three times a day: morning, noon and night. Like his daily walk through the neighborhood, oral hygiene was a key element of his daily routine.

He was already wearing his windbreaker and sunglasses, so Charlie didn’t bother to go back inside. Instead, he went along the side of the house to the street. Pine Street. All the streets in Oak End were named after trees. He stood for a moment with his hands in his pickets, looking left and right along the street. Sometimes he turned right to begin his walk and sometimes he turned left. Today he turned right.

Pine Street was sunny, with patches of shade laid down by the large trees that stood in most front yards. The lawns, like his own, had run to seed. Charlie’s next-door neighbor, Dan Patterson, had been a major lawn Nazi. He was probably dead now, which was just as well, given the sorry state of his long-neglected front yard. Dan and his family had split early. It may have seemed like a good idea at the time but from what Charlie had been able to gather before the final news blackout, there really hadn’t been any place to hide.

Farther along Pine Street one of the houses had burned. That too had happened in the early stages of the plague, when the O’Briens came down with Yellow Face and some in the neighborhood tried to quarantine them. Charlie had steered clear of that ugly scene, which ended in an exchange of gunfire. The mob—that’s what it was, a mob—then torched the house with the bodies inside. But it made no difference. Within days everyone still remaining in Oak End was sick, including Charlie’s wife and his two sons. Some fled; others retreated behind closed doors and drawn blinds to await the end. And when the time came for Charlie to dig his family’s graves there was no one to help him.

He was occasionally troubled by his failure to do anything for his neighbors. The dead of Oak End should have been given a decent burial. But his heart had sickened at the thought of it. All he could bring himself to do was take the few bodies he found outdoors back to their homes. For some time afterwards a distressing stench permeated the neighborhood. Charlie bore this stoically, as a penance. But now the stench was gone.

At the end of Pine Street, he turned left onto Sycamore. The front door of the first house he passed stood open, as it had since everybody died. In the living room, he knew, Mary Rosario lay dead. Years before, when he and Amber had been going through a bad patch, Charlie and Mary came close to having an affair. She was a slim, vivacious brunette, not actually pretty but the kind of woman who pulled your focus. Newly divorced and not yet forty, she’d made her availability plain to Charlie. And though he was sorely tempted, in the end he drew back. He remembered the look she’d given him—arch, affectionate—and how she said he’d live to regret his decision.

“Ah, Mary…” Charlie sighed as he went by. It was the first time in days that he’d spoken aloud.

There were elements of his daily routine that held dangerous memories at bay, but his morning walk was not one of them. The walk was his way of managing memory. It was the stretch of time—about an hour—when he permitted himself to remember. Charlie was a methodical man, an organized man. Before the epidemic, he’d been the manager of a big box store. And when he found himself alone, when he decided that yes, he wished to go on living, Charlie realized that memory would be a major problem. You could not forget. You could not even pretend to forget. But you couldn’t let yourself remember, and remember, and remember. Too much remembering would drive you mad. So he made it a time-limited task, to be completed during his daily walk along familiar streets, past familiar houses.

Oak End hadn’t really been a close-knit neighborhood. Charlie and Amber had had a few casual friends among the neighbors, couples with whom they’d swapped invitations to come over for drinks or a barbecue or a Superbowl party. He was grateful now for that lack of close connection. It made the memories less poignant, easier to bear.

There were exceptions, however. Mary was one. And here was another, coming up on the right as he walked along Sycamore: the Silvera house. Ron and Debbie had been practicing Catholics with four children, three daughters and a son, the oldest no more than seventeen. Ron’s elephantine SUV was parked in the driveway. The garage door and the front door were both shut. All the blinds were drawn. Charlie didn’t like thinking about what he might find if he entered the Silvera house.

But it was a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The sun was higher now and Charlie half-unzipped his windbreaker. He came to the intersection of Sycamore and Hawthorne, turning left again. This put the sun at his back so that his shadow preceded him along the street. The air was still and the silence was profound.

Here as everywhere in Oak End the street was littered with dead leaves and branches and miscellaneous trash. Charlie had debated with himself whether he should clean things up a little. A chore like that would pass the time. But he’d decided against it, for the same reason that he’d ceased to tend his lawn. It was safer to maintain an appearance of desertion and neglect. People did pass through—not often these days but sometimes. And strangers could be dangerous. They might be down with Yellow Face. Or the end of the world might have given them strange ideas.

He was reflecting on this when someone behind him cried, “Oh my God—!”

Actually, it was more of a sob. Slowly, making sure that his hands were visible, Charlie turned. And there on the front steps of the house he’d just passed stood a young woman. “Oh my God!” she cried again. “Another person—!”

Then Charlie recognized her. “Hello, Jessica,” he said. With that the girl’s legs gave out, and she collapsed into a sitting position.

Her name was Jessica Tarkington, his sons’ old babysitter, now a college student. Once a college student, Charlie corrected himself. Now she, like him, was—what? A remnant, Charlie supposed. A leftover.

He stood where he was while Jessica cried herself out. When the tears ceased to flow, she looked up. “Mr. Curtis? It is you? I’m not having a hallucination?”

“No, it’s me.” Charlie to a careful step toward her. He nearly asked if she was all right: a ridiculous question in the circumstances.

“You’re alive,” she said. There was wonder in her voice. “I thought…I really believed…”

“No,” he said, taking another step toward her. “You get to imagining that, but it isn’t true. A few people survived. Not many but some.”

“Is there anybody else…?”

“Here? In the neighborhood?” Charlie shook his head. “All gone, all dead. It’s just me.”

She looked down and sighed. Jessica had once been pretty but now she was a mess: red hair matted, face thin and sallow, dressed in dingy gray sweatpants and a black hoodie. On her feet were heavy black work boots, much the worse for wear. A military-style rucksack lay on the porch behind her.

“I came home,” she said eventually. “I didn’t know what else to do.”

Charlie nodded as if this made perfect sense. Well, in a way it did. He indicated the front door, which stood open. “Your parents…?”

“No,” she said. “I knew they wouldn’t be. When…when it began to happen…they called me and said I should stay on campus…that they’d come to get me. But they never did…”

That was good, Charlie thought. It was a mercy that she’d come home to an empty house.

But now he looked more closely at her. “How are you feeling?” he asked.

“I’m so tired, Mr. Curtis.” And she told him her horror story. First the descent into anarchy and chaos on campus. Then the beginning of her trek home through the land of the dead. Bodies everywhere, she said. In the streets, in their cars, once a school bus full of bodies. Military roadblocks with shot people all over the place, the soldiers just as dead as everybody else. Whole towns burning to the ground.

Charlie nodded. He’d seen some of this on TV before the final blackout.

Then she fell in with a man named Kurt, who became her protector until he went mad and became her tormentor instead. In a dead voice Jessica described the things he’d done to her, the things he’d made her do to him—until one day she cut his throat with a jagged piece of metal that came to hand. And it was awful, Jessica said, but watching him choke on his own blood and die made her laugh for the first time in a long, long time.

Kurt was the only living person she’d encountered on her journey home.

After killing him, she found a place to hide, somebody’s garden shed, and stayed there, sleeping a lot, sneaking out from time to time to forage for food, trying to gain some weight back, some strength back, so she could make it home. “I’m better now,” she said. “Really I am.” And Charlie understood. Jessica’s need to go home had staved off the madness, just as his daily walk around the neighborhood kept the dangerous memories under control.

But in the end, it hadn’t mattered.

He took another step toward her. Yes, the signs were there. Her jaundiced appearance. The sheen of sweat on her forehead. The involuntary tic that twisted her lips every couple of minutes. They could be taken as symptoms of exhaustion and grief, but Charlie knew better. Hadn’t he seen the same signs on his wife’s face? On his sons’ faces? Hadn’t he watched those dear faces turn that sickening shade of yellow—hadn’t he watched his wife, his sons, jerk and writhe in in the throes of the agonizing muscular contractions that preceded catastrophic hemorrhage and death? It was the end of the world, and he couldn’t be blamed for that. But Charlie did blame himself for the weakness, the selfishness, that stayed his hand when his family needed him to be strong.

“Can you help me, Mr. Curtis?” Jessica started to cry again. “I made it home…I made it home…but I’m so tired now…

“Yes, I can help you,” Charlie replied. He reached into his windbreaker, brought out his Glock, and put a bullet through Jessica Tarkington’s head.

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